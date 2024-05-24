Former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Erik ten Hag has been told he will be sacked after the FA Cup final by Manchester United.

Manchester United are reportedly set to sack the Dutchman following the Wembley showpiece on Saturday regardless of the result against Manchester City.

The club were insistent that a decision would be made only after the cup final but they have been holding talks with agents of prospective replacements such as Kieran McKenna in the last week.

A section of the Manchester United fans are upset about Ten Hag being put in a terrible position on the eve of the big day at Wembley, but Fjortoft claimed that the Dutchman is already aware of his fate.

He stressed Manchester United made the Dutchman aware of his future ahead of their big game against Arsenal earlier this month, which they lost 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Fjortoft took to X and wrote: “Was always a gamble to think that this could be a secret till after the FA-cup final.

“I understand he was told the week before the Arsenal game.”

Ten Hag will want to sign off from his time at Manchester United by delivering the FA Cup on Saturday if he is indeed to be sacked.