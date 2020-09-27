Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley believes that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has had his head turned by transfer chatter over his future.

The Bhoys hitman has been linked with a potential move away from Celtic Park, with Premier League sides keen, before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.

Edouard started on the bench in the Bhoys’ home meeting with Hibernian on Sunday, with boss Neil Lennon going with Albian Ajeti up top; he came on after 37 minutes to replace Ajeti, who picked up a knock.

Bartley, on the books at Scottish Premiership side Livingston, feels that Edouard has had his head turned and has not been relegated to the bench due to being tired.

The midfielder is also not willing to blame Edouard for losing focus, as he feels a lucrative move could be on offer.

“I think Edouard has had his head turned”, Bartley said on BBC Sportsound.

“He wasn’t up to scratch during the week and I don’t buy the idea that he’s tired.

“With the clubs he’s being linked with and the money involved you can’t blame him.”

Celtic may be tested with offers for the French striker before the transfer window closes and the jury is out on whether Edouard will continue at Celtic Park beyond 5th October.