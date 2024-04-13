Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara has told Ange Postecoglou he needs to realise that Spurs are not Celtic and are playing a better calibre of side.

Spurs were torn apart by Newcastle United on Saturday as they slipped to a 4-0 defeat at St James’ Park in the Premier League.

Postecoglou showed no sign of changing his renowned style during the game despite Newcastle looking a huge threat.

Newcastle had a substantial 18 efforts at goal despite Tottenham enjoying the lion’s share of the possession in the north east.

O’Hara is critical of Postecoglou not changing his set up regardless of the game and opposition.

The former Spurs star thinks that the boss needs to understand he is not at Celtic anymore where opponents do not have the same attacking quality.

“You know what’s starting to annoy me?” O’Hara said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Phone-in.

“Ange thinks we’re playing in Scotland.

“You’re not playing in Scotland anymore, Ange.

“You’re not Celtic and you’re not playing terrible sides.”

The heavy defeat means Tottenham have dropped from fourth to fifth in the Premier League by virtue of Aston Villa having a better goal difference.

Postecoglou’s men have conceded 49 goals in 32 games, a huge 25 goals more than north London rivals Arsenal have let in.