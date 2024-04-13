Fixture: Celtic vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome St Mirren to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

St Mirren arrive at Celtic having already secured their spot in the top six ahead of the split and will be looking to spring a surprise on Brendan Rodgers’ men.

They have lost three meetings with Celtic so far this season however, being beaten home and away in the Scottish Premiership and also losing in the Scottish Cup.

St Mirren’s last win at Celtic Park came in 2021 when they edged the Bhoys out 2-1.

Celtic have Joe Hart in goal, while at the back Rodgers picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Greg Taylor as a four.

Midfield sees Celtic pick Tomoki Iwata, Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate, while leading the attacking charge are Yang, Nicolas Kuhn and Kyogo.

Rodgers can shuffle his pack in the 90 minutes if he needs to and his options on the bench include Callum McGregor and Adam Idah.

Celtic Team vs St Mirren

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Taylor, Tomoki, Hatate, O’Riley, Kuhn, Yang, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Lagerbielke, Palma, Idah, Bernardo, McGregor, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh