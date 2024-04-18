Lee Congerton has claimed that Celtic signed players that he never wanted them to during his stint as recruitment head at Parkhead.

Congerton spent two years as the head of recruitment at Celtic and worked alongside manager Brendan Rodgers during a dominant period for the club.

He is a highly-rated spotter of talent in European football and was recently at Atalanta where he served as the director of football and identified players such as Rasmus Hojlund.

The Welshman admitted that the challenge at Celtic was the finances but he stressed that he still managed to identify players such as Moussa Diaby and Christopher Nkunku.

However, he indicated that Celtic did not take his recommendations and signed players that he never wanted them to, which eventually led to his departure.

“At Celtic, we had no money”, Congerton told The Daily Telegraph.

“Peter Lawwell is a nice man, he’s an accountant.

“Brendan spoke to me and said we needed pace and power, speed.

“We all know PSG has an amazing youth programme with players at the time who were never going to play for PSG.

“Two of the other players we tried to sign during my time were [Moussa] Diaby, who is now at Aston Villa, and [Christopher] Nkunku who is now at Chelsea.

“But there were several players I didn’t want to be anywhere near them and that is why I left.

“Peter knows that and so did Brendan.”

Celtic have been criticised for their recruitment over the last two transfer windows, but Rodgers has them on course to win the title this season.

Congerton also worked with Rodgers at Leicester City where he was head of senior recruitment.