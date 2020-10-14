West Ham United are moving closer to the signature of Brentford winger Said Benrahma, according to the BBC.

David Moyes wants to land Benrahma as he looks to strengthen his squad before the domestic transfer window slams shut on Friday evening.

West Ham have agreed a deal with Brentford for Benrahma and are set to pay £25m plus a further £5m in add-ons, taking the total fee cost to £30m.

The Hammers are not alone in their admiration of the Algeria international, but they are firmly in pole position to snap him up.

He found the back of the net 17 times in the Championship last season as Brentford narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Benrahma is keen to test himself in the Premier League and West Ham are now set to give him the opportunity.

The winger has not played top flight football in any country since 2016, when he was on the books at French outfit Nice.

Benrahma was included in the Championship Team of the Year for last season and also won Brentford’s supporters’ Player of the Year accolade.