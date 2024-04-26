Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has insisted that Liverpool’s first offer for Arne Slot was a joke and stressed that Feyenoord have every right to get the most out of his departure.

Slot has made it clear that he wants to move to Liverpool and is hopeful that an agreement will be in place between the two clubs.

Liverpool’s first offer of €9m was rejected by Feyenoord and the Dutch club are holding out for a fee of €15m before agreeing to let him go.

Driessen insisted that Feyenoord have every right to ask for big money as Slot’s current contract is at par with the Premier League and that was a big financial commitment.

He stressed that the Dutch giants have a duty towards the club and the fans to get the most out of his departure.

The Dutch journalist wrote in his column for Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “With a substantial top-up, Slot’s salary would have grown to Premier League proportions with the contract extension until 2026.

“That is why the management of Feyenoord have every right, even duty, towards the club and the supporters to get the most out of Slot.

“And all for all the staff members he wants to take with him to Liverpool such as assistant Sipke Hulshoff.”

He also feels that a financial behemoth like Liverpool pay big compensation to Feyenoord to make sure that the Dutch giants do not suffer following Slot’s departure.

Driessen stressed that their first offer was a joke and Slot must be made to wait if the negotiations drag on as he knew that his contract had no release clause when he signed it last year.

“Moreover, in the interest of Dutch football, the capital-strong Liverpool must come forward to compensate Feyenoord in such a way that the club do not succumb to Slot’s legacy.

“The offer of €7m and €2m in bonuses was a joke and promised that hard negotiations are under way.

“If that means that Slot is in the waiting room for the time being.

“No one has to feel sorry for the Feyenoord coach. In his mind, he signed an extension and a much-improved contract without a transfer clause.”