Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he understands the Tottenham Hotspur fans wanting to spoil Arsenal’s title charge but insisted that for his players it is about testing themselves against the top teams.

Tottenham will host Arsenal in the last north London derby of the season on Sunday and the game will likely have big ramifications.

Arsenal are sitting at the top of the league table but are only a point ahead of Manchester City having played a game more than the reigning champions.

Tottenham have a real chance of potentially denying Arsenal the league title push with a positive result on Sunday and Postecoglou conceded that he understands the emotions of the fans.

However, the Spurs boss insisted that he focused on seeing his team perform when they take on one of the best teams in the Premier League.

The Tottenham manager said in a press conference: “It’s fair enough.

“I’m not going to dictate how fans feel. That’s important.

“We understand the importance of the game and not letting our biggest rival get on top of us.

“It’s more about us testing ourselves consistently against the big sides.”

Tottenham are also chasing a top-four spot and are six points behind Aston Villa, having played two games fewer than their rivals.