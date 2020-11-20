Olivier Giroud’s agent Michael Manuello has insisted that he will meet with Chelsea in December to discuss the player’s future should the Blues star continues to only have limited involvement in the first team set-up at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud was instrumental in lifting Chelsea to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season, with the French hitman scoring six goals in the last nine games of the campaign.

However, Blues boss Frank Lampard has only handed Giroud limited game time so far this season, with the player only registering three appearances from the bench in the league.

And Manuello insists Giroud’s entourage will sit down with Chelsea to discuss the player’s future at Stamford Bridge in December should his situation not improve come the end of the year, with the January transfer window rapidly approaching.

Giroud’s agent is of the view that his client is being treated unfairly by Lampard with reduced first team action, despite the 34-year-old’s goalscoring exploits towards the end of last season.

Asked about his client’s current situation at Chelsea, Manuello told French outlet Foot Mercato: “We must not be blind and Frank Lampard has decided to put Tammy Abraham before him.

“It is not necessarily fair compared to what Olivier did at the end of the season, but he has the right, it is his choice.

“So, if indeed it continues in this direction then yes, in December, we will meet again as happened in December 2019.

“Still, things have happened in the past five months.

“We cannot go back to only the last two months and forget about the three before.

“But we have to be honest and it is true that if this continues, he may want to live other emotions.”

Giroud’s situation has put several clubs across Europe on alert with Serie A giants Inter among the potential suitors linked with a swoop for the player in January.