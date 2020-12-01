Former Manchester United striker Danny Webber is expecting Donny van de Beek to produce even more as he further settles down at Old Trafford this season.

After patiently waiting for his opportunities, Van de Beek has impressed in his last two starts and is on his way to cementing his place in the line-up.

The Dutchman made his first Premier League start against Southampton on Sunday and while Edinson Cavani grabbed the headlines, the midfielder earned plaudits for his composed performance through the 90 minutes.

He is looking settled at Manchester United and Webber stressed that there is more to come from Van de Beek in the near future.

The former striker indicated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a good job of bedding him in and finally his qualities were on display in the last two games he started.

Webber is confident that he will go on to score more goals as he further puts down his roots in the Manchester United team.

The former Red Devil told MUTV: “There is a lot more to come from him as well.

“You are watching him feed his way into the team slowly. Baby steps if you like – he has sat on the bench, he has watched and come on and made an impact.

“Then he started games, start to find his feet, understand the rhythm of the players around him.

“He has got the flair, he has got the touch, he has got the vision and he will score goals as well as he gets more comfortable.

“I am really looking forward to seeing how he progresses in a United shirt.”

It remains to be seen whether Van de Beek manages to be in the starting eleven again when Manchester United host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night.