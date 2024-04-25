Former Manchester United academy product Demetri Mitchell has backed Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna to become a Red Devils manager in the near future.

McKenna worked at Manchester United previously as their Under-18s boss before he was promoted to the first team by Jose Mourinho.

He served under Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before deciding to leave Old Trafford to start his own management career at Ipswich in 2021 when they were in League One.

The Northern Irishman got them promoted to the Championship last year and is in line to get them to the Premier League this season.

Mitchell, who is a product of the Manchester United academy, stressed that he was certain that Ipswich would earn back-to-back promotions once he faced them last season for Exeter City.

The winger is confident that McKenna will go on to manage Manchester United in the next few years.

He took to X and wrote: “After playing Ipswich last season I said they’d go back to back.

“McKenna will manage Man United in 3-5 years; save this tweet.”

McKenna is believed to be a manager Manchester United’s new technical team are tracking, but it remains to be seen whether they gamble on him this early in his career.