Omar Berrada will assume his role as the CEO of Manchester United in the new look structure behind the scenes in mid-July, according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester United announced that they would be appointing Berrada as their new CEO earlier this year.

The Premier League giants managed to convince the outgoing head of football operations at Manchester City to move across town under the new regime led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Berrada has been on gardening leave since then and has been expected to join in the summer.

It has been claimed that the gardening leave period ends in the coming months and in mid-July, he will assume his role at Manchester United.

The Frenchman started his career in football as a marketing manager at Barcelona before joining Manchester City in 2011.

He became the club’s commercial director in 2015 before assuming the role of COO a year later.

Berrada was promoted to head of football operations in 2020 and played a key role behind the scenes.

The Frenchman and new technical director Jason Wilcox will play big roles in recruitment in the summer with Manchester United still waiting to agree on a deal with Newcastle United for sporting director Dan Ashworth.