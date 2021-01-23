Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford has revealed that he makes sure he knows where he is going to put the ball before he takes a penalty as not doing so cost him in the past.

Mateusz Klich has been on penalty duties for the Whites this season, but Bamford has stepped up to take spot-kicks whenever he is asked.

The striker converted from the spot against Burnley in late December, sealing a 1-0 win for his team in the Premier League.

Bamford revealed that he makes sure he knows where he is going to strike even before he sets the ball on the spot as being indecisive could end up resulting in a costly mistake in his experience.

The 27-year-old added that he keeps it simple by primarily deciding where he can slip the ball past the goalkeeper and then striking it hard.

Asked about how he handles he immense pressure of taking a spot-kick, Bamford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “Normally I have a routine, before I put the ball down, I know where I am going.

“I know where I am putting the ball and at times I have actually missed for Leeds.

“So, one I remember, is QPR [Queens Park Rangers] away, I think it was last season.

“I changed mind as I was running up to the ball.

“So, whenever I have changed, my mind I have missed.

“So, I try as I am putting the ball down, I know where I am going and just try and hit it hard.

“And if the ‘keeper gets there and I have hit it hard, fair enough.

“But then if you miss it like the one at QPR, it was a pea roller, the ‘keeper saved it and I was kicking myself after.”

Klich has scored twice from penalties so far this season while Bamford has another nine top flight strikes to his name in addition to a lone goal from the penalty spot.