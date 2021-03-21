Former Newcastle United star Kevin Nolan has insisted that he would still rather be in the Magpies’ camp than Fulham’s in the relegation dogfight as Steve Bruce’s side still have more points with a game in hand.

A 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday night pushed Newcastle an inch further towards the relegation quagmire and they have won just two of their last 18 Premier League games.

But Newcastle still have a two-point lead over Fulham, who are sitting just below them in the league table, and they have played a game fewer than their relegation rivals.

Fulham’s form has seen an uptick in recent weeks, which has boosted their hopes of surviving in the Premier League, but Nolan stressed that he would rather be Newcastle at the moment.

He believes having extra points and the game in hand still counts for something, but the former Magpie insisted that Newcastle need to find a way out of their current rut in order to boost their survival hopes as they cannot just depend on the points they have already earned.

Nolan said on Premier League TV following the match: “For me, I’d rather be sitting in Newcastle’s camp at this minute being on 28 points, having a game in hand than I’d be at Fulham.

“You have got the points on board, you have got the game in hand, but you can’t rely on that.

“It’s about looking at this and thinking now where do we go and what is needed.”

Newcastle boss Bruce is hoping that the international break can allow him time to bring injured players up to speed to boost his side’s survival hopes.