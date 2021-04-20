Liverpool legend and club director Sir Kenny Dalglish has urged the Reds to quit the European Super League.

The Anfield’s clubs owners, Fenway Sports Group, are claimed to be a driving force behind the breakaway league, which is now falling apart.

Manchester City have informed the league they wish to pull out, while Chelsea are to follow suit, and Ed Woodward has resigned as executive vice chairman at Manchester United.

It is unclear if Liverpool will also pull out, but the expectation is that the withdrawals will see those clubs left conclude they cannot continue and the competition will then collapse.

Dalglish has now expressed his wish for Liverpool to pull out, urging the club to “do the right thing”.

He wrote on Twitter: “The last few days have been difficult for everyone who loves Liverpool Football Club and I really hope we do the right thing.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has indicated he is opposed to the European Super League, while midfielder James Milner is keen for the competition not to happen.

And it appears now that the competition which Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said was needed to save football, will not get off the ground.