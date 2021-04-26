Ajax are considering a potential move to snap up centre-back Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Alderweireld has been linked with a potential move away from Spurs and a switch to another Dutch club in the shape of PSV Eindhoven has been floated.

Spurs are expected to work to reshape their squad when they appoint a new manager and it remains to be seen how central Alderweireld is to their plans.

The 32-year-old is now on Ajax’s radar as, according to Belgian daily Voetbal Krant, they are considering a potential swoop for his services.

A move to Ajax would represent a return to the Dutch club for the Belgian.

The Belgium international climbed through their youth ranks before making his mark in La Liga and the Premier League.

The two-time Champions League finalist would bring experience to the Ajax backline, but it remains to be seen if he is interested in a return to the Netherlands.

Alderweireld has another two years left on his contract at Tottenham and has made 30 appearances for the club across all competitions so far.