Paulo Fonseca is expected to be on West Ham United’s final shortlist if they part ways with David Moyes at the end of the season, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 51-year-old Portuguese tactician is currently in charge of French side Lille and has regularly been linked with Premier League jobs in recent seasons.

He is yet to manage in the Premier League, but that may change if David Sullivan is convinced about taking him to the Hammers.

It is suggested that Sullivan is a big fan of former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui and would like him to replace Moyes, if the Scot goes, though there are others at the London Stadium who have a different view.

Regardless however, Fonseca will be on the final shortlist if West Ham part ways with Moyes and have a chance to win Sullivan over.

The coach has convinced enough to push himself right into the reckoning when a new boss is chosen.

Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim is admired by West Ham and is another contender to take charge.

On the pitch, West Ham are limping towards the end of the season, having lost three of their last five league games.