Derby County forward Colin Kazim-Richards has sent a message to Sheffield Wednesday after the Rams sent the Owls down to League One on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday needed to win at Pride Park to stand a chance of avoiding the drop and pull Derby down to League One in their place.

Despite being in front in the game on two occasions, the Owls could only draw 3-3 and will play their football next term in the third tier after relegation from the Championship.

Their fight though hugely impressed Derby forward Kazim-Richards, who insists he has respect for Sheffield Wednesday for the efforts they put in during the 90 minutes as they scrapped for their lives.

Kazim-Richards admits he can relate to the Owls’ situation and wishes them well for next term.

“Sitting here just thinking and to be honest regardless of where I’ve played and any situation big respect to Sheffield Wednesday, left everything on the pitch yesterday and going through every type of situation in football I can relate”, the Derby man wrote on Twitter.

“Good luck for next season..”

Owls boss Darren Moore will be bidding to lead his side straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a six-point deduction this season and went through Garry Monk and Tony Pulis as managers before then bringing in Moore after a caretaker spell from Neil Thompson.