Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy has heaped praise on St. Johnstone boss Callum Davidson for having done a fantastic job in his first season in charge of the Saints.

Having previously been a player for St. Johnstone, Davidson was appointed manager of the club in the summer of 2020.

Despite being his first job as a manager, Davidson has achieved considerable success at McDiarmid Park this season, leading the Saints to the Scottish League Cup, to the final of the Scottish Cup and guiding them to fifth in the Scottish Premiership table at present.

Kennedy, whose side faces St. Johnstone today in the league at Celtic Park, thinks that Davidson has done a wonderful job at his club and revealed he has a down to earth attitude.

The Celtic boss explained considering the resources available to Davidson at St. Johnstone, what he has achieved so far in his spell is all the more impressive.

“I think Callum’s been terrific”, Kennedy was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.

“I know him well and he’s a very humble guy but the way he has his team playing, the stability he’s brought to the club and the way he’d won their first League Cup and also has them in the Scottish Cup final…in terms of the resources he has, to come out of the other end of that the way he has is absolutely first class.

“He’s very down to earth.

“For me, he’s done a perfect job there and he deserves all the plaudits he gets.”

Having already lost the title, the Bhoys go into the match at Celtic Park with nothing but pride at stake.

Davidson can add yet another piece of silverware to his cabinet by winning the Scottish Cup final against Hibernian later this month.