Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle has insisted that Spurs would need to rebuild their squad in the next few seasons even if they brought in a manager who is a combination of Bill Shankly, Sir Alex Ferguson and Bill Nicholson.

The north London club sacked Jose Mourinho in April, but are yet to bring in a replacement despite holding talks with the likes of Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso.

Reflecting on Tottenham’s managerial situation, Hoddle has insisted that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy should have lined up a replacement as soon as he sacked Mourinho.

The Tottenham legend feels that Spurs still being without a manager is not a good position for them to be in and is of the view that the club are now at a crossroad, with Harry Kane also wanting to go.

Disappointed with how Spurs have fared since reaching the Champions League final in 2019, Hoddle insisted that the club would now need a rebuild even if they bring in a manager who is the combination of Shankly, Ferguson and Nicholson.

“Once he [Levy] decided to sack Mourinho he had to have someone to replace him“, Hoddle told Betting.Betfair.com.

“But that’s not happened and it’s not a great position to be with.

“We’ve come to a crossroads: the stadium’s fabulous, all the infrastructure is there and what Levy’s done is fantastic, to a degree.

“The squad has to be the priority but it can only be a priority if they get a manager in.

“The Kane situation needs to be dealt with eventually.

“It’s a real conundrum where Spurs are at the moment.

“To think only two years ago they were in the Champions League final.

“Now it’s going to take a rebuild, I don’t care who comes in, even if you had Shankly, Ferguson and Bill Nicholson all together in one, that team’s going to need changing over the next few seasons.

“That’s why Kane’s saying he wants to move.“

With the transfer window in full swing and the 2021/22 season not too far away, Tottenham have to act quickly to bring in a new manager and ensure they are in good shape for the new campaign.