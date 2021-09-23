Liam McCarron has revealed he aspires to one day play for the Leeds United first team in front of a packed Elland Road and stressed he feels he is in the right place to take the leap into senior football.

The Whites starlet signed a new two-year-deal at the club on Thursday, having evolved into a fixture in the Under-23s squad since arriving at Elland Road in the summer of 2019.

McCarron has caught eye of first team boss Marcelo Bielsa and has trained with the senior group, even making the Premier League matchday squad three times so far this season.

The 20-year-old believes he is in the right place to step up into senior football and is hoping he can break through to Bielsa’s side this year.

“It is obviously tough; it is more intense”, McCarron told LUTV, while discussing his first team aspirations.

“I feel like now I am in the right place to take the step, I feel like this year will hopefully be my year.”

The left-back added that he aims to one day play at an Elland Road filled to the rafters and become a regular in the first team in the long run.

“Yes, I want to see young boys like myself break into the first team which inspires me to hopefully get their one day.

“To play at Elland Road with a full stadium, so be in the first team and just keep playing as many games as I can.”

Having made the bench in each of Leeds’ last three Premier League games, McCarron will be hoping Bielsa will pick him again when they take on West Ham United at the weekend in a top flight clash.