Arsenal loan star Reiss Nelson is delighted at having made his debut for Eredivisie club Feyenoord at the weekend and revealed that his aim now is to start contributing with goals and assists.

Nelson is on loan at the Dutch club for the duration of the season and after recovering from a groin injury sustained last month, made his debut this weekend.

The winger came off the bench when there was about half an hour remaining in the league game against RKC Waalwijk, with the score 2-2 and there were no further goals in the match, with his team having to settle for a draw.

Nelson insisted that he has been working hard to be ready to make his debut for the Dutch side and although he is satisfied with the result, he is glad nonetheless to have taken the field for his loan team.

“I am happy that I made my debut”, Nelson told Feyenoord’s official club channel after the match.

“It’s been happening for some time, me working hard in the background, to get to match fitness and to feel fresh again and I think I have done that.

“I am happy to have made my debut today, but of course not the result we wanted in the end.”

The winger further stated that his objective now is to start getting on scoresheets as well as to get going with assists as he intends to make the most of his time playing for Feyenoord.

“For me, my aim is to score goals and assists for the team”, Nelson added.

“Today I didn’t do that but I felt I’ve got strong, I felt good in my 1v1 battles and I think I created some good chances.

“But like I said, for me, I need to score and assist to just help the team as much as possible.”

Nelson has nearly 50 appearances to his name for the Arsenal senior team, with four goals, and he will be hoping to further his progress and come back to London a much-more rounded player after his loan spell.