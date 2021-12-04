Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has expressed his doubt over whether Takumi Minamino can succeed at the club in the long term, but is sure if the Reds do sell him then he will bring in serious money.

Jurgen Klopp opted to keep hold of Minamino over the summer and the Japan international has been regularly included in the club’s matchday squads this term.

He faces a tough task to secure playing time at Anfield, but Lawrenson commended the Japanese for his work ethic and is sure he has the makings of a top player.

However, Lawrenson is not certain whether Minamino will be able to establish himself at Liverpool and feels a big money sale may be on the cards.

“I’ve never known anyone run so much, he runs everywhere. Sometimes you think with him, just slow down a minute, chew the grass and see what’s happening around”, Lawrenson said on LFC TV’s Preview Show.

“He’s got the makings of a top player.

“Whether he does it here, I am not sure.

“If the worst comes to the worst and they decide that he’s not going to make it then we’re going to make a lot of money on him.”

Minamino, 25, has so far made ten appearances for Liverpool this season, hitting the back of the net once, in the Premier League against Arsenal, and three times in the EFL Cup, against Norwich City and Preston North End, respectively.