Lazio have put a €15m price tag on Tottenham Hotspur target Manuel Lazzari and their Serie A rivals Bologna have slapped in an initial bid for the player.

Lazzari is among the Lazio players that could leave the club in upcoming windows as he has struggled to impress under coach Maurizio Sarri.

The 28-year-old’s situation at the Stadio Olimpico has seen him attract from domestic quarters in the shape of Serie A rivals Bologna and Torino, while Antonio Conte’s Spurs are also interested in a move for him.

Lazzari is increasingly likely to exit Lazio in the upcoming window and, according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Lazio have a price in mind for his services.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has slapped a €15m asking price on Lazzari’s head with the winter transfer window looming closer.

Bologna are aware of growing interest in Lazzari’s services and have slapped in an €8m offer for him, which is significantly lower than the sum Lazio are asking for.

Conte is a firm admirer of the Lazio star, but Spurs will face strong competition for his signature if they decide to pounce on him next month.

It remains to be seen where Lazzari will end up playing next of he leaves Lazio in the upcoming window.