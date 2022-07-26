English League Two trio Crawley Town, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers are all keen on snapping up Rangers starlet Ross McCausland on a loan deal in the ongoing window, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

McCausland is highly rated at Ibrox and was handed a new deal at the club last season which saw him extend his stint until 2024.

The winger made his debut for the Rangers senior side last term and has been attracting loan interest in the ongoing window from abroad.

Dutch side De Graafschap were looking to land McCausland on loan this summer, but he also has admirers inside the UK.

The League Two trio of Crawley Town, Wimbledon and Doncaster are all interested in signing the Gers starlet on loan.

Rangers are open to the idea of the 18-year-old getting an opportunity to garner first team experience on a regular basis and are mulling over his immediate future.

The Glasgow giants are considering the possibility of sending McCausland out on loan which is a boost to his suitors south of the border.

It remains to be seen who among the likes of Crawley Town, Wimbledon and Doncaster win the race for the Gers teen talent.