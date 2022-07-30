Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is tipped to step up efforts to snap up Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur once Piotr Zielenksi’s exit is confirmed, with West Ham United keen on the Pole.

The Serie A giants could lose Zielinski in the ongoing window with Premier League outfit West Ham interested in taking him to England.

Napoli have already knocked back the Hammers’ initial offer for Zielinski and are holding out for a fee in the €40m range, while it has been claimed that the Londoners have made the player warm to signing for them by offering him a lucrative contract.

The Naples side expect West Ham to return to the table with an improved bid for Zielinski and have identified Tottenham man Lo Celso as a potential replacement for the Pole and are in constant contact with the north London giants over a move for him.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has given the green light to sell the Argentine this summer as he is not part of his plans and managing director Fabio Paratici is working on finding him a taker.

And according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Napoli sporting director Giuntoli will intensify efforts to secure Lo Celso’s services once Zielinski’s sale is confirmed.

Gli Azzurri want to sign the Tottenham man on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Spurs want to offload Lo Celso this summer and are open to structuring his exit as an initial temporary one which could be made permanent in the future.