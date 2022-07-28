Napoli are in regular contact with Tottenham Hotspur over a loan move for fringe star Giovani Lo Celso, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Argentine’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is under the scanner as he is deemed surplus to requirements at the club by boss Antonio Conte.

Lo Celso has been linked with interest from abroad, with the likes of Villarreal and Fiorentina keen on him.

But La Viola are not the only Serie A side interested in signing the Spurs man as Champions League club Napoli also have him on their radar.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Napoli are in regular contact with the north London giants over a move to take the midfielder back to Italy.

Napoli could lose their midfielder Piotr Zielinksi to West Ham United and Lo Celso is seen a potential replacement for the Pole.

Gli Azzurri are tipped to be looking to secure an initial loan deal for Lo Celso with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

A move to Napoli would hand Lo Celso the chance to play in the Champions League this season, with the club finishing third in Serie A last term.

Lo Celso is suggested to be commanding a fee in the €18m to €20m range and it remains to be seen whether Spurs will allow him to join Napoli.