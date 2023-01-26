Rangers great Barry Ferguson has expressed his surprise at seeing the Gers nor their rivals Celtic showing interest in signing Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian.

The 25-year-old striker looks set to leave the Scottish club in the coming days and join Millwall in the Championship.

Lee Johnson’s side have already accepted an offer from Millwall and it is now only up to the player to agree personal terms.

What surprises Ferguson though is the fact that neither Celtic nor Rangers decided to pursue Nisbet in spite of him having already proven his ability with the ball in Scotland.

Therefore, signing Nisbet would not have been a gamble for either of the Glasgow-based sides, Ferguson insists.

“It would be a great signing for Millwall but it baffles me why Rangers or Celtic aren’t…I was going to say risk or gamble but he’s not even that”, Ferguson said on Go Radio.

“I think he’s good enough to play for either of the Old Firm and I’m surprised there’s been no contact.

“There are still a few days left in the window, there are still six days but we’ve seen it in the past when good young players go for a couple of million pounds, which I think they are worth.”

Millwall will pay Hibs a fee of around £2.4m for Nisbet, who has scored seven goals in the six Scottish Premiership matches he has played so far this season.