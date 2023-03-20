Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle has hailed his goal against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday to send Sheffield United to the FA Cup semi-final as special.

Doyle, who is on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City, has turned heads with his performances this season.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old midfielder stunned Blackburn Rovers after scoring an injury time winner in the FA Cup quarter-final to help the Blades to a 3-2 victory.

Doyle admitted he has scored similar strikes like the one he scored on Sunday during his academy days at Manchester City but stressed that the one against Blackburn is special.

The Manchester City loanee also stated that as soon as he hit the ball from outside the box in the dying minutes of the game, he was confident that he had a good chance of scoring.

“I have scored a few in my time in the academies as a kid but in the professional game it’s 100 per cent the best”, Doyle told Yorkshire Live.

“I saw when Sander came inside that they had dropped in, so I knew if he played the ball into me I would trust myself to have a good first touch and then after that, it’s just the repetition of what I do every day on the training pitch.

“Don’t think about it, just hit it and it went in.

“As soon as I hit it, I knew I had a good chance.

“I cut across it a little bit, so it moved away from the keeper.

“If he’d have saved that then fair play to him.

“It was very special to score the winning goal.”

Sheffield United will face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final and as per competition rules, Doyle will be unavailable to play against his parent club.