Crystal Palace are monitoring the situation of teenage winger Ethan Sutherland, but face competition from Chelsea and Manchester City for his signature, according to the Daily Record.

Sutherland is on the books at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, but has been starring on a loan spell at Alloa Athletic.

The 17-year-old has excited with his potential and word of his talent has spread south of the border, with Premier League clubs now keen.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City, renowned their keen eye for talent to add to their respective youth ranks, are interested in Sutherland.

Crystal Palace though are also keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding the young winger.

The Eagles did business with St Mirren only last year as they snapped up Dylan Reid.

St Mirren currently expect to have Sutherland back at the club in the summer to push for a place in the first team squad next term.

The Scottish top flight side could be tested with proposals for Sutherland before then though, as the winger continues to turn heads at Alloa.