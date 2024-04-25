Rangers academy director Zeb Jacobs is set to snub Manchester City in favour of moving to Feyenoord, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Feyenoord have been in talks with the Rangers academy director over moving to the Netherlands.

The Rotterdam club are set to lose their head of development Rini Coolen at the end of the season and want Jacobs to fill his shoes.

There were claims that a Premier League side have also been conversations with the 29-year-old.

According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, European champions Manchester City are the club who are interested in getting their hands on Jacobs.

The Premier League giants recently got in touch with him and offered him the chance to join their set-up in the north west of England.

However, it has been claimed that he is set to snub interest from Manchester City in favour of joining Feyenoord.

The Dutch giants have managed to convince him to move to Rotterdam and he is set to leave Rangers.

He joined Rangers as the head of coaching in 2022 but was later promoted to academy director.