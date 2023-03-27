Fleetwood Town assistant manager Steven Whittaker has hailed Everton loanee Lewis Warrington as a hard worker and praised the midfielder for his ability to follow instructions.

Last season, Warrington impressed in his loan spell with Tranmere Rovers, which earned him a place in former Everton boss Frank Lampard’s pre-season squad.

The young central midfielder is on loan with League One outfit Fleetwood Town this season and he has been a towering presence in the Fishermen’s midfield.

Whittaker stressed that Warrington has displayed a good attitude and excellent professionalism to get his chance in the first-team and stressed that with his hard work, the Everton loanee has taken advantage of his opportunities.

The Fleetwood assistant manager also stated that Warrington is good at following instructions perfectly during the game and stressed that the midfielder needs to keep learning so that he can put himself in a great spot to get into Everton’s first-team.

“Lewis is an honest, hard-working lad so whatever is asked of him he tries to perform it on the pitch”, Whittaker told the Liverpool Echo.

“He’s come here and down to his attitude, hard work and professionalism he has got his chance and he has taken it.

“The more minutes he can just keep racking up, playing and learning, he puts himself in a great spot, and then next season is down to him, can he reach the quality of that next level, there is nothing stopping him from going to that next challenge in his career, that will be down to him.”

Warrington has made 30 league appearances so far and will be determined to finish the rest of the season strongly with the Fishermen.