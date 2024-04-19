Everton and Fulham are considering making a move for Fenerbahce centre-back Caglar Soyuncu in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old defender is currently on loan at Fenerbahce from Atletico Madrid and has been impressive in Turkey.

The Turkish giants do not have an option to buy him and Atletico Madrid are believed to be keen to move him on in the summer.

Soyuncu, who played for Leicester City in England and clocked close to 100 Premier League outings, still has admirers in England ahead of the next window.

And, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Everton and Fulham are weighing up making a move for the defender in the summer.

The two Premier League sides are looking to add more muscle to their defence ahead of the start of next season.

Soyuncu’s experience in the Premier League is being seen as a key factor in Everton and Fulham wanting him.

He still has a contract until 2027 with Atletico Madrid but he could be back in England in the next summer transfer window.