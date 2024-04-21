Fixture: Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

Everton boss Sean Dyche has picked his side and substitutes to welcome Nuno’s Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees head into the clash sitting two points above 18th placed Luton Town and crucially have two games in hand on the Hatters.

Dyche will know that, with Luton having lost 5-1 on Saturday, today’s game represents a golden opportunity for Everton to take a big step towards surviving in the Premier League.

Everton won the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, running out 1-0 winners at the City Ground.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton this afternoon, while at the back the Toffees go with a four of Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, Dyche picks Idrissa Gueye, Andre Gomes and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Dyche needs to make changes then he has options on the bench and they include Beto and Amadou Onana.

Everton Team vs Nottingham Forest

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Gomes, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Godfrey, Keane, Onana, Warrington, Garner, Danjuma, Chermiti, Beto