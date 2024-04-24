Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has bemoaned the way Everton set up against the Reds at Goodison Park and says it is like playing Burnley.

Managed by former Burnley boss Sean Dyche, Everton were ruthless and motivated in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening in the Premier League clash.

Liverpool headed to Goodison needing to keep their title hopes alive, but conceded in just the 27th minute as Jarrad Branthwaite struck.

Hopes were high that Liverpool could strike back in the second half, but they fell further behind when Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home two minutes before the hour mark, making it 2-0.

Reds legend Thompson was dismayed with what he was seeing and, commenting on Everton’s approach, said on LFC TV just after the 60th minute: “It’s like watching Burnley isn’t it? They sit back, defend deep.”

However, the former Liverpool defender had little sympathy for Jurgen Klopp’s men as he added: “You miss your chances, you defend sloppily and you get punished.

“It’s as simple as that.”

The loss at Goodison Park may have effectively ended Liverpool’s title challenge given the form of rivals Arsenal and Manchester City.

Klopp is now looking at the possibility of finishing his final season in charge of Liverpool with just the EFL Cup.