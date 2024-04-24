Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Everton have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome rivals Liverpool to Goodison Park in the Premier League this evening.

Sean Dyche saw his men strike a crucial blow in the battle to survive in the Premier League at the weekend when they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Goodison Park.

With extra breathing space in the Premier League, Dyche now looks to plot the downfall of neighbours Liverpool.

Everton have drawn five of the last six Merseyside derbies at Goodison Park and Dyche may consider another point to be a good result.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton tonight, while in defence Dyche picks a back four of Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The engine room sees Everton field Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche has options on the bench to influence the game and they include Andre Gomes and Ashley Young.

Everton Team vs Liverpool

Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Keane, Hunt, Young, Onana, Gomes, Warrington, Danjuma, Chermiti