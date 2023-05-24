West Ham United and Aston Villa are set to face competition from Turkish outfits for the signature of AC Milan star Divock Origi in the summer.

Last summer, Origi joined AC Milan on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract.

The centre forward failed to establish himself as a regular in the Rossoneri’s starting line-up this season and has scored only twice for them.

Origi has three years left on his contract with the Italian outfit, but it has been suggested AC Milan are willing to sell the player in the summer.

The Belgian international has suitors in the Premier League in the form of Aston Villa and West Ham.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Turkish clubs have also shown interest in the AC Milan forward and Aston Villa and West Ham are set to face competition for Origi’s signature.

Both English outfits have established contact with Origi’s entourage ahead of a possible summer swoop.

However, Aston Villa and West Ham have yet to submit an official bid for Origi to AC Milan.