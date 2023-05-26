Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce has stated that he will discuss his future with the Whites hierarchy at the end of the season and indicated that if his and the club’s thoughts align, he might stay next season.

The 68-year-old tactician was appointed by Leeds to save their Premier League status after former interim manager Javi Gracia failed to stop the rot.

However, under Allardyce’s management, Leeds have only managed to pick up one point from the last three games and they are on the verge of relegation.

Leeds have yet to decide on their permanent manager for next season and Allardyce has not ruled himself out of the Whites job in future.

The Whites interim boss stated that he will wait until the last game of the season to discuss his future with the Leeds hierarchy and indicated that he might take on the Whites managerial role if he and the club are on the same page regarding the Yorkshire outfit’s future.

Allardyce also stated that he is hoping that he will be able to guide the club to Premier League safety before so that they can discuss the future in a positive atmosphere.

“That’s to be decided after the end [of the season]”, Allardyce said at a press conference.

“It’s always been a case of we will discuss whatever we need to discuss at the end of the season based on where we are, based on what I think the club needs to go forward, based on what the club thinks.

“And if that’s aligned with each other then we’ll wait to see.

“I just hope that we’re talking on a very positive nature on Monday morning and I have a hangover.”

Leeds United will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Elland Road in a game that is a must win for the Whites.