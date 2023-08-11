Philippe Coutinho’s high wage demands have made a move to Turkey from Aston Villa unfeasible despite strong interest in him from Besiktas, according to the Athletic.

After the arrival of Unai Emery last season, the 31-year-old Brazilian played a bit-part role for the Midlands outfit.

Coutinho is deemed surplus to requirements in the Aston Villa squad and they want to offload him in the transfer market.

The winger has suitors in Turkey and Besiktas are particularly keen on taking the Aston Villa star this summer.

It is said that Coutinho has let the Turkish giants know that he wants a €4.5m a year contract.

And now it has been claimed that the Aston Villa star’s high wage demands have put off his Turkish suitors.

Coutinho is not too keen on a move to Turkey this summer and he also has interest from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ettifaq.

Former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard is the boss at Al Ettifaq.

Now it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the 31-year-old winger in the future.