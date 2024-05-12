Besiktas are in ‘no rush’ to respond to Aston Villa, who are claimed to be prepared to pay around €20m for Albania international Ernest Muci.

The attacking midfielder only joined Besiktas in the winter transfer window with the Turkish side raiding Polish club Legia Warsaw.

Muci has already made an impact in Istanbul, scoring three times in 12 Super Lig games and helping Besiktas to reach the final of the Turkish Cup.

He faced Aston Villa twice in the Europa Conference League for Legia Warsaw this season, giving Villa boss Unai Emery a close look at him and his ability.

According to Turkish daily Sabah (via A Spor), Aston Villa are keen and want to pay around €20m to take Muci to England.

However, Besiktas do not want to agree a fee to sell Muci now and will not do so.

They are claimed to be in ‘no rush to respond to offers’.

The Turkish club believe that Muci’s value could increase during Euro 2024 to up to €30m and do not want to accept any bids now.

Albania are in Group B at Euro 2024, alongside Spain, Croatia and Italy.