Stoke City have reached a full agreement with Sampdoria for Mehdi Leris and he will travel to England either on Friday or Saturday.

The Potters have been working on a deal to land the right-sided player and were in advanced talks with Sampdoria on a permanent transfer.

The discussions have progressed well and now there is a full agreement between Stoke and Sampdoria over the 25-year-old, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Leris is ready to put the finishing touches to the move and the Algeria international will travel to the Potteries either on Friday or Saturday.

As such, Leris could be at Stoke’s home game in the Championship on Saturday, where they entertain Watford.

Stoke are expected to pay in the region of €1m for the player, who also had interest from Alaves, Monza and Hellas Verona.

Leris was a regular for Sampdoria in Serie A last season, but could not help the club avoid being relegated to Serie B.

He will depart Sampdoria having made 74 appearances for the Italian side across all competitions.

Leris, who operates mainly as a right winger, has been capped by Algeria at international level on four occasions.