Luton Town are exploring a deal to sign Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden in the final week of the transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old midfielder is surplus to requirements at Newcastle and the club want to move him on before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

He still has three years left on his contract but is not part of the first team anymore and has been training with the Under-21s.

Newcastle are expecting him to leave in the next few days and he has interest from clubs in the Premier League.

It has been claimed that Luton have their eyes on the defensive midfielder going into the final week of the window.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have signed ten new players in the ongoing transfer window.

They are looking to add more top-flight experience to their squad in the final week of the transfer window.

Luton are actively exploring a deal to take Hayden to Kenilworth Road as part of their transfer plans.

It is unclear whether they are looking at a loan or permanent deal for the Newcastle midfielder.