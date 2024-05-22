Celtic could let Stephen Welsh leave in the summer if Brendan Rodgers manages to improve his defensive options, amid interest in him from several sides, according to the Daily Record.

The 24-year-old centre-back came through the academy ranks of the Bhoys and this season he made only ten league appearances.

Welsh is down the pecking order in Rodgers’ defence, as the Celtic boss prefers Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales over him.

The defender has a contract with Celtic until 2027 and Rodgers is keen on keeping him at the club however as an extra option.

Welsh has suitors south of the border in the Championship, while several MLS outfits are also interested in him.

It has been claimed that the Celtic boss could consider parting ways with Welsh if he manages to strengthen his defence in the summer.

The centre-back has featured 66 times for Celtic in his career and he was also courted by several European outfits last summer.

Welsh featured in Celtic’s last game of the season against St. Mirren and left the game with a shoulder injury in the 66th minute.