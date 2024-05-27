Lazio president Claudio Lotito has asked Crystal Palace target Daichi Kamada to stick to his word and stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

Kamada joined Lazio from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer on a one-year deal and struggled to get regular football in the first half of the season.

However, the dismissal of Maurizio Sarri earlier this year led to Kamada getting more opportunities and he made a serious impression in the latter half of the campaign.

The Japanese midfielder has the option of extending his stay at Lazio by signing a three-year deal but he is also being courted heavily by Crystal Palace where he could reunite with former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner.

Lotito insisted that Kamada has assured him that he will stay at the club and he is now keen to see the player be serious about sticking to his word.

“He said he wanted to stay”, Lotito told Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Sportitalia).

“Now he has to prove he’s serious.”

Glasner is hoping to convince Kamada to move to the Premier League and Selhurst Park this summer.