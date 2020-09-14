Everton defender Michael Keane has heaped praise on Toffees summer signings James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, after the trio starred in the side’s win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodriguez, Allan and Doucoure were handed their Everton debuts in their Premier League opener against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham at the weekend.

The midfield trio went on to star for the Merseyside-based club as Carlo Ancelotti’s side came away with a 1-0 win courtesy of a goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton centre-back Keane has shed light on the impact of the three summer signings, insisting that their quality was there to be seen from day one in training.

The Englishman labelled Allan and Doucoure’s performance against Spurs unbelievable and went on to laud Rodriguez’s swagger.

“You could see the quality of the new players from day one [in training]“, Keane told Everton TV.

“James has that brilliance about him.

“Allan and Doucoure are different kinds of players but both were unbelievable for us against Tottenham.

“We put in a real shift.

“It was a brilliant start but that is all it is, we need to carry it on.”

Everton will be looking to build on the momentum when they face Salford City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before hosting newly-promoted West Brom on Saturday.