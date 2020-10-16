Sunderland have made an offer to take Wolves defender Dion Sanderson on a loan deal, according to Sky Sports (12:36).

The 20-year-old has made one senior appearance for Premier League side Wolves and could be in line to move away on a loan deal.

Sanderson was linked with a move to Scottish Premiership side Rangers in August, but the Gers opted to sign Leon Balogun on a free transfer instead.

Cardiff City, who took the youngster on loan last term, have also been credited with an interest in the player, while Sheffield Wednesday have been claimed to be keen as well.

Now League One outfit Sunderland have made an offer to Wolves to sign the central defender on a loan deal before today’s deadline.

It remains to be seen if the Black Cats’ offer will convince Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to allow the defender to join them on a temporary basis.

Phil Parkinson is keen to add to his defensive options before the domestic window slams shut and could push to sign Sanderson.

With time running out in the window, the clubs will have to act quickly to bring the Englishman’s loan move to Sunderland to fruition.