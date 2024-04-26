Leeds United are considering raiding former Whites boss Steve Evans’ Rotherham United for goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

The Swedish shot-stopper has been impressive in a struggling Rotherham side this season and looks unlikely to drop down to League One with the Millers.

Evans would like to keep hold of Johansson, but a release clause in the goalkeeper’s contract means the hands of the former Leeds boss are tied.

Both Stoke City and Sheffield United have already been linked with Johansson, but Leeds are also now in the mix.

Leeds are considering a swoop for Johansson, according to Swedish outlet Sportbladet.

The Whites have Illan Meslier as their number 1, but the Frenchman struggled in the Premier League last season.

Johansson, 25, could be seen by Leeds as the man to come in and compete with Meslier for a starting spot next term.

The goalkeeper’s good form at Rotherham has even seen him break into the senior Sweden squad, further raising his profile.