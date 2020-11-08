Fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Manchester City have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in a league encounter this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Olympiacos 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek and have won their last three matches on home turf, scoring seven goals and conceding one.

The Citizens have picked up eleven points from their opening six league games and would move to within two points of Liverpool with victory today.

Guardiola is without defender Benjamin Mendy, midfielder Fernandinho and striker Sergio Aguero.

The former Barcelona coach picks Ederson in goal, while at the back he goes with Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in the centre; Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo operate as full-backs.

Further up the pitch Manchester City have Ilkay Gundogan and Rodrigo in midfield, with Kevin De Bruyne, Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling supporting Gabriel Jesus.

If Guardiola wants to make changes he can look towards his bench, where he has options including Phil Foden and Nathan Ake.

Manchester City Team vs Liverpool

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (c), Torres, Sterling, Jesus

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Foden, Garcia