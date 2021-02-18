Fixture: Real Sociedad vs Manchester United

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has selected his starting eleven and substitutes for Manchester United’s first leg last 32 tie in the Europa League against Real Sociedad

Manchester United sit second in the Premier League, but with Manchester City looking a serious force, Solskjaer will be keen for his men to progress in the Europa League and move closer to silverware.

The Red Devils face a Real Sociedad side who have won their last two games in La Liga to sit fifth in the standings, but the Spaniards will start as underdogs tonight, with the clash being played in Turin.

Solskjaer is without Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani.

In goal, Manchester United have Dean Henderson, while at the back Solskjaer picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles as full-backs, with Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire in the middle.

Further up the pitch Solskjaer plays Scott McTominay and Fred, while Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes start. Daniel James plays, as does Marcus Rashford.

If the Manchester United boss needs to change things he can look to his bench, where options include Amad Diallo and Nemanja Matic.

Manchester United Team vs Real Sociedad

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, James, Rashford

Substitutes: De Gea, Grant, Lindelof, Mata, Martial, Diallo, Shaw, Matic, Williams, Tuanzebe, Shoretire