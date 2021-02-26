Everton star Abdoulaye Doucoure has expressed his delight in being able to play under a great manager in Carlo Ancelotti and revealed the Italian is boosting his confidence with each passing day by fine tuning his game on the pitch.

The midfielder was set to ply his trade in the Championship this season as he failed in helping former club Watford avoid dropping out of the Premier League last term.

However, destiny came calling in the shape of Everton boss Ancelotti who took him to Goodison Park last summer and thus back to playing Premier League football.

The Frenchman, who is an integral part of Ancelotti’s side, expressed his delight in being able to learn from and play under a great manager in the Italian.

Doucoure waxed lyrical about how nice of a person Ancelotti is, while stressing he given him a lot of confidence and works with him in improving his game constantly.

“He is a great manager”, Doucoure told Everton TV.

“I always dreamed of playing under such a great manager like Carlo Ancelotti.

“He is one of the nicest guys in the world of football.

“He gives me a lot of confidence, a lot of advice.

“So, very happy to play under him.”

Doucoure has started all but one of Everton’s 24 league games this season and is again expected to start when his team host Southampton in the top flight on Monday.